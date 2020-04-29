Deltec Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 151.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.19.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $278.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1,239.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.