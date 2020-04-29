Denarius (D) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Denarius has traded up 117.9% against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001954 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Denarius has a market cap of $1.26 million and $7,254.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,312,824 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

