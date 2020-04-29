Deutsche Bank Raises Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $212.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $165.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.56. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $209.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $506,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,303 shares of company stock worth $1,286,852. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

