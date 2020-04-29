Deutsche Bank Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL)

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €15.00 ($17.44) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

ARL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Friday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aareal Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €20.50 ($23.84).

Shares of ETR:ARL traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.61 ($16.99). 327,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.75 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.84. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €12.28 ($14.28) and a 12-month high of €31.90 ($37.09).

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, and residential properties.

