Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€3.08” Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €3.08 ($3.58) price target from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.49) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.25 ($4.94) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €3.08 ($3.59).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

