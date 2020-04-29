DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $360.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.67.

Shares of DXCM traded up $24.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $338.46. The company had a trading volume of 465,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,791. DexCom has a 12-month low of $113.63 and a 12-month high of $344.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $2,161,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,651,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $19,615,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,010,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DexCom by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

