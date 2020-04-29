DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $395.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $385.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.63% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DexCom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $31.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.22. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $113.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $120,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Assetmark acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $0. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

