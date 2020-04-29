DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $360.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. DexCom has a 1-year low of $113.63 and a 1-year high of $344.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.22.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total value of $162,340.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

