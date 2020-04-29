DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $373.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $296.00 to $373.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DXCM. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.38.

DXCM traded up $31.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,495. DexCom has a twelve month low of $113.63 and a twelve month high of $346.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total transaction of $100,672.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

