DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Raised to $385.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.67.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $24.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.46. The company had a trading volume of 465,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,791. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.39, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.22. DexCom has a 52-week low of $113.63 and a 52-week high of $344.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total transaction of $487,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,400,620.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $120,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates raised its holdings in DexCom by 182.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 964,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 623,059 shares in the last quarter. Gerstein Fisher acquired a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Janus Capital Management bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,500,000. Assetmark acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $0. Finally, Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

