Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 8,320,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.