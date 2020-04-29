Digitalcoin Trading Up 3.5% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $74,139.31 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000852 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,190,748 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

