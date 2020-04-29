DigixDAO (DGD) Price Up 15.9% This Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $39.31 or 0.00484192 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Binance and Bitbns. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $78.61 million and $7.87 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.48 or 0.02481921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00207173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034454 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00062334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00046217 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, BigONE, IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin, Binance, AirSwap, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Liqui and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

