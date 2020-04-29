DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.73 million. On average, analysts expect DIRTT Environmental to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. DIRTT Environmental has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.61 million and a PE ratio of -23.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on DIRTT Environmental from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

In other news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge acquired 79,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $144,570.00.

About DIRTT Environmental

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

