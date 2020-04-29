Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.36 million.

Get Dirtt Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of TSE:DRT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 154,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,647. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.02 and a 12 month high of C$9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.48 million and a PE ratio of -31.92.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dirtt Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.