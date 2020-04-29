Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dixie Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dixie Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dixie Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Dixie Group had a net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter.

About Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

