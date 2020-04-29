DLH (DLHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLHC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 52,865 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $243,179.00. Insiders bought a total of 165,955 shares of company stock worth $757,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

