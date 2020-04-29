Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7,163.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU stock opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $111.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI cut Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.