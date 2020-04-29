Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 23,458 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,458 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day moving average of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $406.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

