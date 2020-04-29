Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Dover comprises 2.2% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Parthenon LLC owned 0.08% of Dover worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. 859,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,219. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.60 per share, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,129.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,522 shares of company stock worth $662,751. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

