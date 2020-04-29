Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DHF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 183,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,054. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

