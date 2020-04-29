Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 4.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,766,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,113,000 after purchasing an additional 268,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

