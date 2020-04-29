Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,385 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

