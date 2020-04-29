DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 13,740,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

DXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 102.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

