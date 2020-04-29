DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of SYIEF stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. Symrise has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $107.40.

Get Symrise alerts:

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.