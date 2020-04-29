Eastern Bank Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eastern Bank decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,960 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in AT&T by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders acquired 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

