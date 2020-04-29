Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.83. 190,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,399. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

