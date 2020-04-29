Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Short Interest Up 17.0% in April

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 31.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Robin Raina bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.87 per share, for a total transaction of $437,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,777,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,619,370.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil D. Eckert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,607.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 190,174 shares of company stock worth $2,517,437 in the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ebix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBIX. ValuEngine cut shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ebix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.99. Ebix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.91 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

