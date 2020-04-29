Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at UBS Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.07.

ECL traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $198.99. 207,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,469. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

