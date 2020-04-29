Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to $230.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Argus from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.64.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.61. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2,154.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,032,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after buying an additional 5,283,861 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,056,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $348,129,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $263,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

