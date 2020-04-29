Ecosynthetix (ECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.81 million for the quarter.

Shares of ECO stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 million and a PE ratio of -76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 35.27 and a quick ratio of 33.54. Ecosynthetix has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$3.45.

Ecosynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

