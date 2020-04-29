EDC Blockchain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,672.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $15.85 million and $1,672.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00034567 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037835 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,333.52 or 0.99585743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00072974 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000741 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000510 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, DigiFinex, DDEX, Bit-Z and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

