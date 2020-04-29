Effect.AI (EFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,404.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Effect.AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Bitbns, BitMart and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1,404.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.02441383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00203978 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00062495 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00045281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Effect.AI Token Profile

Effect.AI was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

