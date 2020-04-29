Eldorado Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 4,243 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,098% compared to the typical volume of 193 put options.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,775,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.