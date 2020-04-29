ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS: EKTAY):

4/28/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company's offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "

4/23/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – ELEKTA AB/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 10,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,655. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.05 million during the quarter. ELEKTA AB/ADR had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that ELEKTA AB/ADR will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

