Elevate Credit (ELVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Elevate Credit has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.80-0.90 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. On average, analysts expect Elevate Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELVT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elevate Credit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In other news, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 63,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $280,356.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $55,559.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,058,475 shares of company stock worth $2,527,865 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

