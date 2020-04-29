Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for approximately 1.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.66.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.