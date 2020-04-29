Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

