Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Enable Midstream Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.02. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

ENBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Enable Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

