Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 221,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Endava by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.