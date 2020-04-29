Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.98. 1,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBTC shares. TheStreet cut Enterprise Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

