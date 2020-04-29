Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Cfra

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Cfra from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 12,531,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,140. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 49.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.