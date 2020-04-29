Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Chemed worth $18,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 521,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 271,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,359,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE opened at $437.16 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $316.16 and a twelve month high of $513.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.