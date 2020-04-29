Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,530,000.

NYSE A opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.20. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

