Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 35,543 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 14,117.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Toyota Motor by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,794 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Toyota Motor by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 308,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,332,000 after acquiring an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Toyota Motor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 341,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.00. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.