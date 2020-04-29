Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.29 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,601,000 after purchasing an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $5,395,442.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,559 shares of company stock worth $27,738,836 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Stephens decreased their target price on DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.24.

Shares of DXCM opened at $313.53 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.63 and a 52-week high of $344.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 290.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

