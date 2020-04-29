Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $17.37 Million Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of W W Grainger worth $17,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.59 and its 200 day moving average is $303.19.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens cut their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

