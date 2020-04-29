Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $20.10 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,805 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $65,398,000. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.19.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.