Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,805 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Citrix Systems worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $141.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $152.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $29,502.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,786 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,601. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.