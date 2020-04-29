Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,127 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Boeing by 150.1% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.4% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a PE ratio of -109.42 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.65 and a 200-day moving average of $289.84. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

